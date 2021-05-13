Alibaba’s revenue beats but swings to loss on antitrust fine

Alibaba’s regulatory overhang may lift with China’s $2.8 billion fine in April potentially marking an end to the worst of the scrutiny that began in late 2020. Meanwhile it could continue to benefit from the accelerated user and merchant adoption of its online grocery shopping, cloud computing and remote-work applications in the aftermath of the pandemic. Longer-term sales and profit growth could be driven by global expansion and the monetization of newer business segments such as logistics, media and entertainment.