Alibaba’s Russia venture puts Chinese e-commerce giant in awkward spot

AliExpress Russia, the joint venture, has been trying to maintain a level of normalcy at its operations, and there is no plan to halt business, people familiar with the matter said. In early March, the platform, AliExpress.ru, stopped receiving orders from Ukraine, one of the former Soviet states it services, according to one of the people. Ukraine contributed 8% of the 86 million visits to the site in February, according to a report by yStats.com.