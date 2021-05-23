Alibaba’s winning cloud formula is coming under pressure
- Bytedance, state sector had been solid customers, but times are getting tougher
Pressure is mounting on Alibaba’s cloud-computing division after years of breakneck expansion, as competition in the industry intensifies and political issues hurt the Chinese company’s ability to win business overseas and government contracts at home.
Alibaba investors have banked on cloud computing to drive significant growth, as competition in the company’s main e-commerce business heats up. In recent months, however, the cloud unit has parted ways with a major customer, was given the cold shoulder by some Chinese government clients and has overhauled its organizational structure, people familiar with the matter said.
