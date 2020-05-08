The world is headed for a recession and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting a 3% contraction in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2020 over last year. Compare this to the 0.1% contraction in 2009 over 2008 during the global financial crisis, and the severity of the virus-induced recession becomes apparent.

Around 44 days into the lockdown, there are clear indications that this will have a long-lasting impact on Indian consumption. We have been running a weekly survey of consumption trends across income segments, and our most recent findings reveal that even a large group of high-income households are joining the rest of the country in signalling reduced expenditure, saying that the next 12 months will not be a good time to consider any material purchases.

This could not have come at a worse time for the Indian auto industry, which was already reeling under the impact of the GST, reduced liquidity from the NBFC crisis, and Bharat Stage-VI migration, before being hit by covid-19. In 2018-19, among 45 automakers, 26.2 million-plus vehicles, including 2- and 3-wheelers were sold in India. Sales had dropped to just over 21.5 million in 2019-20.

Bumpy ride ahead.

Hit by both supply and demand shocks—with complex global supply chains getting significantly disrupted and consumers looking to defer or downgrade purchases—the auto sector is indeed set for some very turbulent times ahead. While supply challenges can be overcome in the short term, demand contraction will be the real issue.

India’s auto sales figures in March are already down by nearly 50% compared to the pre-lockdown period. Inevitably, April will also see a further crash. Even if the lockdown is lifted on 17 May, the path to recovery will be a slow one. This year, we expect 25-30% reduction in volumes and a multi-year journey to get back to the peak levels of 2018.

The Indian auto market is taking a series of measures to face the current storm, while preparing to rev up. The immediate focus is on managing liquidity, tightly. Most firms have already announced wage cuts in anticipation of a long recovery. Imports of components is in disarray right now. India currently imports components worth more than $17 billion—mostly from countries in the midst of this pandemic, and many with no immediate alternatives.

With a significant amount of cash being tied up on inventory stocks, including old BS-IV models with dealerships, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing support programmes for their channel partners.

New product launches, facelifts or upgrades are being delayed indefinitely. While sales might be slow to pick up, current customers will look for services and spares. It is equally important to get those engines running again, sooner than later.

The post-covid-19 world will look remarkably different from the one that preceded it, and playbooks will have to change, to win. We are headed into a time of sustained cost pressures, prolonged demand slump, changing consumer preferences and buying patterns, altered geopolitical climate and new ways of working.

Aligning customers’ preferences with the product portfolio will be the biggest challenge in the post-covid-19 world.

Simplifying portfolio complexity, focusing on value lines or variants, integrating new features, including safety and hygiene, or even building up a used-car programme, are some of the options being considered.

Besides, companies will need to restart stalled sales engine and accelerate sales, which involves re-calibrating forecasts, aligning inventory and exploring innovative financing models.

In order to stay competitive in a time of depressed demand and excess capacities, companies will have to consider fundamental restructuring to bring their costs down. This could involve a range of initiatives spanning greater automation on the shop floor to taking a zero-based approach to administration expenses.

Amit Sinha, Deepak Jain and Mihir Sampat are partners at Bain & Co., and are leaders in the firm’s advanced manufacturing and services practice in India.

feedback@livemint.com

Share Via