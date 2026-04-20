Alivaa Hotels bets on unbranded market for growth to 80 properties by FY27; seeks to raise $4 million

Varuni Khosla
4 min read20 Apr 2026, 02:54 PM IST
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Alivaa Hotels founder Vikramjit Singh said India has about 15 lakh unbranded hotel rooms which it is looking to brand.
Summary
Alivaa Hotels is capitalizing on India's unbranded hotel market by franchising small properties. With a unique performance-based revenue model, the company aims for 80 operational hotels by the end of the fiscal year.

India’s hotel boom is no longer being driven by large chains with marquee assets. A quieter shift is underway in the country’s vast unbranded hotel market.

Vikramjit Singh, founder of Ananta Capital-backed Alivaa Hotels and Resorts, is building the company's playbook around this concept and is now looking to raise $4 million to expand.

Less than two years since starting operations, Alivaa Hotels has expanded by franchising its brands to small, owner-run hotels that struggle with distribution rather than cost or quality. In about a year, the company added 30 hotels, taking its portfolio to 32 properties across 22 cities and two countries, including Bhutan. Its upcoming hotels are in Udaipur, Mumbai and Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, among others.

“We are betting on growing demand and an asset-light model where we lease properties, much like renting a home,” he said in an exclusive conversation with Mint.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

Last year, Singh told Mint that the plan was to have 50 operational hotels by 2030, a target he expects to surpass, with the immediate goal of 80 operational hotels by the end of the current fiscal.

The company is preparing for its next funding round, targeting a 5 to 7 times jump in valuation from its initial raise of an undisclosed sum from Ananta Capital. It is looking to raise about $4 million, Singh said.

At the core of this expansion is a differentiated model. Unlike hotel chains that charge fixed fees or take a share of revenue, Alivaa aligns its earnings directly with the revenue it helps generate for the small, owner-run hotels.

“We are branding unbranded hotels run by owners themselves. They do a fine job on operations and customer experience, but they lack demand,” Singh said. “We are probably the only franchise player in this industry who take co-ownership for revenue and a very large part of the fee is based on our performance rather than the traditional fee structure.”

Also Read | India's hotel story: Luxury soars, mid-market stumbles. Here's why

Strong momentum

Alivaa’s network has a gross merchandise value of about 100 crore across its properties, though its own top line is based on the fees it collects, which Singh did not disclose.

Romesh Koul, who runs Delhi-based Naaz Hotel Consultants Private Ltd, said Alivaa Hotels has built strong early momentum.

“It started with a small base of around eight hotels a year and a half ago and has scaled rapidly since. Albeit smaller inventory, the company is targeting very interesting locations like Srinagar. Once you build reach, adding 10 properties in a year is quite achievable. The only caution is around selecting the right hotels and locations, since this is not a management-led portfolio, and more lease and franchise-based,” Koul said.

India’s unorganized hotel base is at the core of Alivaa’s strategy.

“The unbranded supply in this country is at least 14-15 lakh rooms, so even a small percentage of that is a very large opportunity,” Singh told Mint.

Most of Alivaa’s franchise-led properties are small, with 40-50 rooms. Larger assets such as a 150-room hotel in Gurugram, a 100-room hotel close to Mumbai airport and a 200-room greenfield property in Pune are taken on lease. All properties operate under the Alivaa and The Hoften brands.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

The company is positioning itself in the economy to the upper mid-scale segment.

“There is a big gap in this segment and the scale is massive, so we are not looking at luxury at all,” said Singh, who was previously president of Lemon Tree Hotels.

India has roughly 220,000 branded hotel rooms. In contrast, Singh estimates the unbranded market is much larger, at about 1.4 million rooms.

“We are targeting an inventory of 100,000 rooms in the next five to seven years,” he said.

West, south expansion

The company follows a hub-and-spoke expansion strategy, building density in a region before moving to new markets. It currently has a strong presence in north India, including eight hotels in Gurugram, and plans to expand west and south as it scales up.

India’s hotel sector is entering a phase where demand is expected to outpace supply, particularly in smaller cities and emerging travel markets, as room additions remain constrained by long project timelines, high capital costs and approval delays. According to the HVS Anarock-Gleeds Consulting 2025 Hotel Development Cost Report, the country’s total hotel room supply is projected to grow from 220,000 rooms currently to 350,400 by 2030.

Also Read | Inside Royal Orchid’s playbook for India’s next hotel boom

Ratings company Icra estimates demand for branded hotel rooms will rise at a compounded annual rate of 8-10% during FY25-28, outpacing the 5-6% growth likely in premium hotel supply. Against this, companies such as Sarovar Hotels & Resorts are expanding selectively in tier II and III markets, balancing growth opportunities with a sharper focus on project viability and operational execution.

Singh sees the current demand surge in hospitality as structural rather than cyclical.

“This is not a cycle – this is a structural shift. People are simply consuming more hotel rooms, period. New aircraft are coming every week, roads are being built, and travel is becoming easier, so people are moving more,” he said.

Singh expects India’s branded hotel inventory to double over the next five years as demand outpaces supply.

About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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