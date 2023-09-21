Alkem Labs brands API business as Alkem Activa.

New Delhi: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday said it will brand its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) business as Alkem Activa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Alkem Activa represents our renewed commitment to API excellence, innovation, and global outreach," said Sandeep Singh, managing director, Alkem Laboratories. “We aim to strengthen our position in the API market, enhance accessibility to quality pharmaceutical ingredients, and shape the future of healthcare together with our partners.

The branding exercise, the company said, was pivotal. The company aims to produce a diverse range of high-quality APIs that cater to evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. It believes that the new brand name will reflect the company’s focus on sustainability and ensure that it remains at the forefront of API innovation through responsible practices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alkem is poised to bring in numerous new APIs to bolster its portfolio. Moreover, the company plans to expand its capacity, incorporating cutting-edge technologies like biocatalytic and continuous manufacturing technologies to consolidate its position in this field.