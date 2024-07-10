Angel One assures its customers that enhanced protection measures are in place to protect data.

Denying any fresh data leak, Angel One Ltd on Wednesday clarified that a reported data breach dates back to April 2023. The domestic brokerage was responding to a news report that claimed that the personal data of eight million customers was breached on Tuesday.

The company has also assured its customers that enhanced protection measures are in place to protect data.

The brokerage firm also pointed out that the April 2023 data leak was promptly reported to the relevant authorities at that time.

“We want to confirm that Angel One's customer data is secure, and there has been no new data leak incident. The current issue pertains to an incident that occurred in April 2023, which was promptly reported to the relevant authorities. We assure you that this incident has no impact on client securities, funds, or credentials, and all client accounts remain secure," Angel One said in a statement.

“The leaked information primarily consists of sample data and includes details related to delisted companies from 2021," it said, adding that the authenticity of the leaked data has not been validated.

The clarification comes after a media report said Angel One suffered a massive data breach that affected nearly 7.9 million customers.

According to the report by The Economic Times, a hacker has leaked personal data, including names and addresses of the affected users on a website.

The hacker has claimed to have accessed sensitive data, including profit and loss statements of affected users, the report added.

In April 2023, Angel One had reported a data leak impacting an undisclosed number of users, but had maintained that information related to funds and securities were safe, according to a report by Inc42.

The financial services company had then said that malicious actors had gained access to the names, mobile numbers and email addresses of the affected users.

Shares of Angel One Ltd on Wednesday fell by ₹21.20, or 0.95 per cent, to close at ₹2220.95 on the BSE.

