All deals between IndiGo and related parties for FY19 reviewed by audit panel

Mumbai: IndiGo on Friday said all related-party transactions (RPTs) between the airline and related parties during 2018-19 have been reviewed and approved by the audit committee.

"All related party transactions were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year under review, the company had not entered into any contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Act, which required the approval of the Board," IndiGo said in its annual report that was released on Friday.

"In accordance with Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with related party transactions which was recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board," it added.

IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal had earlier in an 8 July letter, addressed to Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, alleging several violations at IndiGo including those pertaining to related-party transactions; appointment of senior management personnel, directors and the chairman, who has always been an independent director by convention. This has been refuted by Rahul Bhatia, co-promoter and co-founder of the airline.

The feud between the promoters of the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo seems to have intensified, with promoter Rakesh Gangwal stating earlier this week that he has provided information on related party transactions (RPTs) between IndiGo and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia-controlled InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) to the 'relevant authorities'.

A source close to Rahul Bhatia however refuted this stating that there are no evidence to substantiate the allegations on related-party transactions between the airline and Bhatia-controlled IGE.

"All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis. All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for review and were approved," IndiGo said in its annual report adding that none of the transactions with any of the related parties were in conflict with the interest of the company.

Meanwhile, IndiGo will seek approval from Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprise (IGE) Group to nominate five directors, it said in the annual report adding that the company will also seek approval from Rakesh Gangwal to nominate one director.

IndiGo said in a regulatory filing on 22 July said that the number of directors in the company will be raised to 10. The current six-member board comprises two independent directors, which will double when the board is expanded. Under the new setup, Rahul Bhatia will have five nominations to the board, which will have one nomination from Gangwal and four independent directors.

On Friday, IndiGo's shares fell 2.83% to ₹1507.45 on the BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.27% to end the day at 37,118.22.