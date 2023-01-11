All domestic US flights grounded by FAA over system outage

The FAA, which oversees and manages the aviation network in the U.S., said it is working to restore its so-called Notice to Air Missions System. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA press office said. It also said, however, it was performing final checks to get the system back up and running. The FAA said in an advisory to operators that a Notam outage hotline had been activated while the problem was being addressed by technicians.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}