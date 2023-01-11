All domestic US flights grounded by FAA over system outage
- Airlines scramble as technicians work on problem
The Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to restore a critical system that alerts pilots and crew to safety advisories and other information for flights.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. said early Wednesday that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights due to the issue. American Airlines Group Inc. said in a tweet the FAA outage was affecting all carriers and all flights, but didn’t provide details. “We sincerely appreciate your patience as they work to resolve this," the company said.
Southwest Airlines Co. warned customers on Twitter to check their flight status on the airline’s app and website. “We’re closely monitoring a data issue with the FAA that may impact the start of operations today," it warned.
The FAA, which oversees and manages the aviation network in the U.S., said it is working to restore its so-called Notice to Air Missions System. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA press office said. It also said, however, it was performing final checks to get the system back up and running. The FAA said in an advisory to operators that a Notam outage hotline had been activated while the problem was being addressed by technicians.
Cirium, an aviation data provider, said there were a total of 21,464 flights scheduled to depart airports in the U.S. Wednesday. Those flights account for about 2.9 million available seats.
Passengers on social media were reporting delays early Wednesday, citing the outage, but the scale of the impact wasn’t immediately clear. Some U.S.-bound flights from international destinations such as London and Tokyo were still taking off.
