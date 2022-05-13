All eyes are on governments to boost consumer confidence: KPMG’s Allen

Globally, one of the metrics that we keep a very close eye on is consumer confidence. This is a lead indicator of a recessionary environment. It is true that consumer confidence has just dipped pretty much everywhere. What will be key to that is the way that governments decide to respond to that with the levers that they have, be it their stimulus packages or their interest rate policies. The pinch is being felt in different ways in different segments of the population. We’re back to the point that I was making earlier, which is there will be winners and losers in this environment. The winners will be the companies that really are very explicit and clear about what they stand for, what their value proposition is, and what they bring through their product or their brand or their customer experience. Then they execute well on that promise, but more importantly, they really know who they want to talk to in the market. I don’t think you can win in this market with the input prices and the squeeze on margins if you try to have a completely undifferentiated communication strategy or advertising strategy.