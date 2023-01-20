In its latest round of firing, Microsoft fired an Indian man who worked for the company for over two decades. He assumes that the news will hit his family hard but even then all he feels is ‘gratitude’ towards the company.

The company earlier this week announced that it has decided to fire 10,000 employees, around 5% of its total workforce.

Noting that he is open to work, Prashant Kamani, a software developer who worked for Microsoft for 21 years, said in a Linkedin post, as I reflect on it today, I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else.

Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me. After working for over 21 years at Microsoft, I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding. I’ve learnt immensely and grown as a result. The wealth of experience I gained throughout my career can’t simply be measured in years, it is truly immeasurable. And for all of that, I’m truly grateful to Microsoft, he added in the post.

“However, the things I’m most grateful for are the relationships I have formed over the years with the people I have worked with. I’ve been surrounded by people who are extremely talented and smart. For any company like Microsoft, that’s the price of admission. I’m grateful to those people as I have learnt a lot from them. Most folks carried themselves with grace and humility, curious to hear other people’s ideas, and truly embracing a growth mindset, irrespective of where they were in the organizational ranks…"

And lastly, and most importantly, I’m grateful for my family. I haven’t always been there for them, but they have always been there for me. I know that today’s news is hitting them equally hard, yet they are staying strong and carrying me through this, he also said.

He also noted that if any of his LinkedIn connections know someone who is hiring for software management positions, he would be interested for the position.