Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me. After working for over 21 years at Microsoft, I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding. I’ve learnt immensely and grown as a result. The wealth of experience I gained throughout my career can’t simply be measured in years, it is truly immeasurable. And for all of that, I’m truly grateful to Microsoft, he added in the post.