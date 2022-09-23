All metal companies of Tata group merged into Tata Steel. Details here

The board of directors of Tata group has approved amalgamation of all metal companies of Tata group into Tata Steel. The company board in its Thursday meeting approved merger of its seven metal companies with its parent metal company Tata Steel Limited. Those seven metal companies of Tata group that will be merged with Tata Steel are Tata Steel Long Products Limited, The Tinplate Company of India Limited, Tata Metaliks Limited, TRF Limited, The Indian Steel & Wire Products Limited, Tata Steel Mining Limited and S & T Mining Company Limited.

