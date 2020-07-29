Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >All new Creta receives over 55,000 bookings: Hyundai
The logo of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is seen at a car dealer

All new Creta receives over 55,000 bookings: Hyundai

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST PTI

  • The company recorded more than 20,000 customers along with 55,000 booking in just four months of the launch of the SUV
  • Hyundai had created and set a new benchmark with its popular household car Creta in SUV market, affirmed Director Tarun Garg

NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has received over 55,000 bookings for the recently launched all new version of Creta.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has received over 55,000 bookings for the recently launched all new version of Creta.

“Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

“Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

With the launch of new Creta in March, the company has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 customers in just four months, he added.

This achievement stands testament to the model's feature rich package and dominant performance which has won hearts across India, even during these trying times, Garg noted.

The model established leadership in the SUV segment by attaining highest sales in the month of May and June 2020, HMIL said in a statement.

The contribution of diesel variants in the Creta bookings continues to increase and is now 60 per cent of the total bookings received, indicating a strong demand for the company's globally proven BSVI technology, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated