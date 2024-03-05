All smiles at McDonald’s as Maharashtra outlets can say ‘cheese’ again
In the December quarter, the Maharashtra's FDA suspended the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmednagar over claims that its McCheese burger violated local food standards. This prompted the company to remove the word ‘cheese’ from several items on its menu in the state.
New Delhi: McDonald’s restaurants in Maharashtra can once again use the word ‘cheese’ on their menu as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has verified that the fast-food chain uses real cheese in its products.