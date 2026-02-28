All the ways Netflix actually won even though it lost Warner

Instead, Netflix will walk away about $2.8 billion richer thanks to the termination fee outlined in their agreement with Warner. And it has run up the price on what will be a larger competitor, once Paramount Skydance and Warner Discovery get their merger over the necessary regulatory hurdles. One risk to losing the deal had been that a combined Paramount-Warner entity could pull popular content off Netflix to use for their own streaming offerings. But the merged company will now need all the cash flow it can muster to service a substantial debt load, so it is unlikely to fully turn away from the biggest payer in town.