Prime Minister Narendra Modi's podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman is going viral, and amidst this, a refined voiceover of the PM is garnering attention. The voiceover, created by AI company ElevenLabs, has become a highlight of the podcast.

All you need to know about ElevenLabs ElevenLabs is a British-Polish AI company focused on advanced speech synthesis. AI-driven text-to-speech (TTS) technology produces natural, emotive, and highly realistic voiceovers in 32 languages (and expanding), making it an invaluable tool for audiobook narration, video voiceovers, and accessibility solutions.

Moreover, ElevenLabs supports multiple languages and offers sophisticated solutions for creating human-like voiceovers across different industries. The company has gained attention for its AI-driven innovation and is backed by notable venture capital firms like Sequoia and a16z.

Photo: LinkedIn

‘India is the biggest market of ElevenLabs’ India has become the largest user market for US-based voice-first GenAI startup ElevenLabs, with Hindi among the top three languages, according to Siddharth Srinivasan, go-to-market leader for India at ElevenLabs, according to the report by The Economic Times.

The ET report further stated, “the $3.3 billion AI audio company, supported by Silicon Valley venture capital firms a16z and Sequoia, chose India as its first international expansion market in September last year and is now investing in localizing language content,” Srinivasan told ET.

India, a voice-first market with over 145 million users, is expected to drive continued growth in voice input. On the output side, India is projected to have over 100 million podcast listeners in the next two years, with AI agents potentially becoming a $500 million opportunity by 2030, he added.

‘No technology can…’: PM Modi's take on AI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on computer scientist Lex Fridman's podcast, emphasized that no technology can ever replace the "boundless creativity and imagination" of the human mind.