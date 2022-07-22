After 19 years of service, India's one of the top asset fund managers, Prashant Jain has decided to exit HDFC AMC. Jain will resign from his post of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at the HDFC-led asset management company. The company announced the exit of Jain on Friday while presenting its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). He has been among the longest-serving fund managers, collectively holding about 28 years of experience in the mutual fund industry.

As per the regulatory filing, HDFC AMC said that Prashant Jain, Chief Investment Officer of the Company after 19 years, has decided to move on and has tendered his resignation to the Company. Further, the AMC's board has approved the appointment of Chirag Setalvad as Head - of Equities and Shobhit Mehrotra as Head-Fixed income. Both, Setalvad and Mehrotra will be reporting to Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of the Company.

Recently, Jain became the country's first fund manager to cumulatively manage ₹1 lakh crore in assets.

Jain was the chief of HDFC AMC's assets worth over ₹4.15 lakh crore as of June 30, 2022, compared to ₹4.17 lakh crore in Q1FY22. The company's AUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at ₹1.97 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with a market share of 11.5%.

HDFC AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

According to the Value Research report, at HDFC, Jain used to manage three funds namely HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund, and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.

Jain has taken charge of the Balanced Advantage Fund since January 1994. The fund has grown from ₹35.5 crore in assets in February 1994, to become of the largest balanced advantage funds in the country with an AUM of over ₹43,000 crore. It has given 17.87% since inception.

Further, Jain managed HDFC Top 100 Fund since October 1996. The fund has given returns of around 21% CAGR from January 2002, as against 16.56% of Sensex TRI. Also, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund which he managed since June 2003, has given a 20.74% return.

He holds a bachelor's degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.