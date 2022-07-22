All you need to know about HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 07:02 PM IST
- He has been among the longest-serving fund managers, collectively holding about 28 years of experience in the mutual fund industry.
Listen to this article
After 19 years of service, India's one of the top asset fund managers, Prashant Jain has decided to exit HDFC AMC. Jain will resign from his post of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at the HDFC-led asset management company. The company announced the exit of Jain on Friday while presenting its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). He has been among the longest-serving fund managers, collectively holding about 28 years of experience in the mutual fund industry.