All you need to know about HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain

As per the regulatory filing, HDFC AMC said that Prashant Jain, Chief Investment Officer of the Company after 19 years, has decided to move on and has tendered his resignation to the Company. Further, the AMC's board has approved the appointment of Chirag Setalvad as Head - of Equities and Shobhit Mehrotra as Head-Fixed income. Both, Setalvad and Mehrotra will be reporting to Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of the Company.