Haryana based, Maiden pharmaceuticals company was red flagged by the World Health Organisation due to its potential involvement in the deaths of children in Gambia
Indian drug manufacturer, Maiden pharmaceuticals garnered worldwide attention after the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert on its medical cough syrups for their potential links with deaths of around 66 children in Gambia, Africa.
The company has a large international presence, and WHO's call to regulators to remove its products from the market can cause major disruptions in its supply chain to multiple countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Russia.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told in a press briefing on Wednesday that the World Health Organisation placed a medical product alert on Maiden pharma's cough syrups for its connections with the kidney injuries and around 66 deaths of children in Gamibia, Africa.
The company was established in 1990 and within three decades it has attained a sound production line and established itself in the field of research and development.
The company has a large international manufacturing presence and is known for its reasonable wide range of medicines. Know more about the Indian company that came under WHO’s scanner for its alleged discrepancies in the supply of toxic cough syrup.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufacturing capacity
With its two Haryana based manufacturing plants, Maiden pharmaceuticals is able to manufacture a large range of medicine products in massive amounts. According to the company website, Maiden Pharmaceuticals is able to produce 100 million tablets and 60 million capsules in a month. Talking about injections, the company produces around 6 million liquid injections and the same amount of dry powder injections. In addition to this, the company manufactures 10 million of oral liquids and 5 million of ointments along with 5 million of eye drops on a monthly basis.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals products
From life saving drugs to anti-allergics and antibiotics, the company produces a vast variety of medicine products in every category.
Cough and Cold- Maiden pharmaceuticals produces around 13 to 15 products under this category. The company produces medicines in the form of capsules, tablets, and syrups for adults as well as for children.
Antibiotics- The company produces around 40-50 products under this category.
Anti-Allergics and Antifungal- From tablets to capsules, to ointments, Maiden pharmaceutical manufacturers around 10-15 medicines of this category.
Anti Malarials and PainKillers- Such kinds of medicines have huge demand not only in India but also in tropical countries like South Africa, Namibia, etc, where malaria is a widespread disease. The pharmaceutical company produces around 10 different products under these two categories. Along with this, it also produces Effective Dysfunction medicines as well.
Cardiac Care and Diabetes- With the rising patients of diabetes and increasing cases of cardiac arrests and heart patients the company holds a significant share in the diabetes drug market of India. It manufactures around 18 to 20 cardiac medicines and 5 diabetes medicines.
Others- Besides the above mentioned categories, Maiden pharma manufactures medicines in several other categories like anticonvulsants, derma care, critical care, proton pump inhibitors, corticosteroids, etc.
Company’s international presence
South Africa is not the only international destination of Maiden Pharmaceuticals’s medicine products. Following is the full list of countries, where the company exports its medicine products.
Company exports its medicines to Libya, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Sudan, Nigeria, Botswana, Sierra Leonean, Dominician, Republic. It also exports products to middle east countries like Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkey, UAE, etc. In Asia, its has exports to Myanmar,Bhutan, Phillipenes, etc. Apart from this, the company also exports to Venezula, Chile, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast,etc.
