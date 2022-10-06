Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufacturing capacity

With its two Haryana based manufacturing plants, Maiden pharmaceuticals is able to manufacture a large range of medicine products in massive amounts. According to the company website, Maiden Pharmaceuticals is able to produce 100 million tablets and 60 million capsules in a month. Talking about injections, the company produces around 6 million liquid injections and the same amount of dry powder injections. In addition to this, the company manufactures 10 million of oral liquids and 5 million of ointments along with 5 million of eye drops on a monthly basis.