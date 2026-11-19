HYDERABAD: For a century, Allana Group has built its business behind the scenes, processing meat and supplying food products to businesses across global markets. Now, the 116-year-old group wants to turn that supply-chain strength into a consumer advantage, betting that its access to animal protein can help it break into India's fast-growing pet-food market as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies step up competition.
HYDERABAD: For a century, Allana Group has built its business behind the scenes, processing meat and supplying food products to businesses across global markets. Now, the 116-year-old group wants to turn that supply-chain strength into a consumer advantage, betting that its access to animal protein can help it break into India's fast-growing pet-food market as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies step up competition.
Through its consumer arm, Allana Consumer Products Ltd (ACPL), the group is building pet-food brands Bowlers and Purrfeto, drawing on its meat-sourcing and processing network for access to ingredients and greater control over costs.
Through its consumer arm, Allana Consumer Products Ltd (ACPL), the group is building pet-food brands Bowlers and Purrfeto, drawing on its meat-sourcing and processing network for access to ingredients and greater control over costs.
The push comes as FMCG companies challenge a market long dominated by Mars's Pedigree and Whiskas.
"Our first preference is to build our own brand. We have committed ourselves to this category and invested in a plant ahead of time, with capacity much higher than our current sales," said Hakkimudin Bootwala, business head of ACPL Pet Food, in an interview with Mint.
The Mumbai-based company, one of India's largest B2B meat exporters, has supplied pet treats and chews to international aggregators since 2008, which sell them under their own labels. It operates five facilities for these products and commissioned a dedicated dry pet-food plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana, in 2024. It is targeting annual domestic business growth of 30-35% over the next two to three years.
Allana's pet-food business recorded revenue of ₹180 crore in the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% over the past three years. The company expects to sustain this growth.
The broader market is growing rapidly too. India's pet-food market was valued at $769.7 million in 2025, expanding at a 16.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, according to Euromonitor International. It is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 11.7%.
Supply chain leverage
Allana's backward integration could help cushion it against volatility in meat and animal-protein costs, a key input for pet-food makers. Its existing procurement and processing infrastructure gives it greater control over sourcing, input quality and production costs than companies building these capabilities from scratch.
"Mars is 25 years ahead of us," Bootwala said, adding that Allana would focus on developing its own capabilities rather than replicating the strategies of larger players.
Mars's established brands and distribution network underline the competitive gap. It is also strengthening its global operating capabilities through a Hyderabad Global Capability Centre established with Genpact.
For Allana, the immediate challenge is winning consumer trust in a category where veterinarians, breeders and specialist pet stores influence buying decisions. It is prioritizing these channels before expanding through e-commerce and quick commerce, although general trade currently accounts for a larger share of sales.
"A person will not buy a three-kilogram pack without knowing whether their dog will eat it. We would rather keep giving samples until they are convinced that their pet eats the product," Bootwala said.
The company is also offering different pack sizes and price points across online and offline channels to prevent deep e-commerce discounts from undermining specialist retailers selling the same products.
"This is a very sensitive market. On e-commerce, after a certain point, you are not able to control what happens on the platform. There is a big sale and suddenly things might just go all over the place, and it actually conflicts with the trade," Bootwala said.
Building brands and capacity
Allana is positioning Bowlers as an umbrella brand across price points and nutritional requirements, starting with mass-market products before moving into premium offerings. Its portfolio includes meat-based treats such as jerkies and meat bars, while Purrfeto caters to cats.
The company is working with veterinarians, universities and research institutions on formulations and nutritional requirements. While it has explored localising flavours for Indian pets, Bootwala said it preferred to focus on nutrition rather than imitate popular human-food dishes through flavouring.
Allana also plans to expand beyond dry food. It currently imports wet pet food, largely from Thailand and China, but is looking to establish its own manufacturing line. Discussions with established players on contract manufacturing could help utilise excess capacity at Zaheerabad while its own brands scale up. Building its own brands, however, remains the priority.
Pet food is part of a wider consumer-business expansion. ACPL, established in 2021, plans to invest ₹500-600 crore over the next two to three years across coffee, bakery, pet food, fruits and vegetables, and frozen foods. Allana is targeting a doubling of consumer-business revenue to ₹4,000 crore from around ₹2,300 crore, with ₹300-400 crore earmarked for freeze-dried coffee and another ₹150-200 crore for bakery and French fries.
India's pet-food market offers considerable headroom, with an estimated 80-90% of pet parents still feeding their animals home-cooked food, Bootwala said.
"The biggest opportunity is to get people to understand the importance of complete and balanced nutrition," he said.