Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Allana Group picks up 1% stake in LT Foods for Rs20 crore

Allana Group picks up 1% stake in LT Foods for Rs20 crore

In January, LT Foods had announced the acquisition of a 30% stake in Leev.nu, a Netherlands-based packaged foods company through its subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 10:22 AM IST Suneera Tandon

  • LT Foods sells its packaged rice brands such as Daawat, Heritage, Royal, across the US, India, the UK, Europe, Middle East and Far East. It also has a range of organic food products, apart from rice-based sauces and snacks

NEW DELHI: India-based exporter of meat, frozen fruits and vegetable products, coffee, spices and cereals, Allana Group, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs20 crore for a 1% stake in LT Foods that sells Daawat and Royal branded rice.

NEW DELHI: India-based exporter of meat, frozen fruits and vegetable products, coffee, spices and cereals, Allana Group, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs20 crore for a 1% stake in LT Foods that sells Daawat and Royal branded rice.

The two companies plan to work together to expand the packaged rice company’s consumer products business to focus on value-added as well as impulse food products.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The two companies plan to work together to expand the packaged rice company’s consumer products business to focus on value-added as well as impulse food products.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

“Both companies have underlying strengths in distribution, production and marketing of food products. This will give the alliance a superior edge in the market. We look forward to working with LT Foods and synergise our strengths to provide our products in the Indian market and also explore export markets together to capitalise on our strengths while maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing and distribution," Fauzan Alavi, director of Allanasons.

Allana Group has a large export business that sells ships its products to over 85 countries. It also distributes brands such as London Dairy Ice Cream, Sunny Oil, and Pristine Bakery.

LT Foods sells its packaged rice brands such as Daawat, Heritage, Royal, across the US, India, the UK, Europe, Middle East and Far East. It also has a range of organic food products, apart from rice-based sauces and snacks. For FY20, it reported revenue of Rs2,350.07 crore, according to data available with the BSE.

In January, LT Foods had announced the acquisition of a 30% stake in Leev.nu, a Netherlands-based packaged foods company through its subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.