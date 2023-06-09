Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake from KWE in Gati subsidiary1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 03:42 PM IST
The deal includes purchasing 1.3 lakh shares from KWE-Kintetsu World Express and 20,000 shares from KWE Kintetsu Express India.
Allcargo Logistics on Friday said that it has completed the acquisition of 1.50 lakh shares, or 30 per cent stake, in Gati-Kintetsu Express (GKEPL) for ₹406.71 crore Allcargo’s subsidiary, Gati already holds 70% stake in GKEPL.
