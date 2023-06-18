Investors suspect breaches at Mojocare, order forensic audit

Mumbai: A year after investing $20 million in Series A funding, investors B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Better Capital, and Peak XV (formerly Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator program) have found financial irregularities in healthcare startup Mojocare.

Major investors have hired consulting firm Deloitte to run a forensic audit on the company’s books, two people with knowledge of the development said, asking to remain anonymous.

Mojocare joins a growing list of companies coming under fire for poor corporate governance and alleged fraud committed by the management and the founder group. The startup, founded by former Chiratae executive Ashwin Swaminathan and Rajat Gupta, a former executive at Mobile Premier League and chat app Line, offers full-stack care across sexual wellness, women’s wellness, mental wellness, and hair loss. The platform assists users in managing chronic and lifestyle-driven illnesses across specialized wellness.

It raised its seed round of around $3.08 million in 2021, taking the total fundraising by the company to over $24 million.

On Saturday, the company said it is laying off 80% of its workforce, or 170 employees, as a cost-saving measure.

However, on Sunday, the company’s investors said in a joint statement they initiated a review of the company’s financial statements. “While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors. As a result, Mojocare will be scaling down operations, and the investor group is working with the company through its transition," it said on Sunday.

A person with knowledge of the development said the company had overstated revenues through fake sales of its products and consultations as well as round tripping of its books of accounts.

In response to queries from Mint, the company spokesperson said, “At Mojocare, we are working closely with our investors to find a way forward. We categorically deny all accusations of money being taken out of the company. Together with our investors we are actively figuring out what’s best for the business."

Queries to Deloitte remained unanswered.

In its August 2022 release announcing its Series A fund raise, co-founder Rajat Gupta, had described Mojocare as trying to solve the lack of trust in the offline healthcare market. “In India, 400 million users are battling issues related to dermatological, mental health, fertility, and sexual wellness. Consumers have a lack of trust in physicians and access is severely limited due to a nearly non-existent care layer. The prevalence of unskilled and dishonest health professionals is alarming and the likelihood of counterfeit products being sold offline is considerable," Gupta said at the time.

The company claimed it had registered 45 times growth in its paid subscriber base and delivered care to users across 50% of India’s pin codes with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60.

Interestingly, the company is also backed by angel investors such as Vineet Jain (MD, Times Group), Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Ankit Nagori (founder, Curefoods), Adrian Auon (founder and CEO, Forward), Sajid Rahman (founder and CEO, Telenor Health), Ravi Bhushan (founder and CEO, Brightchamps), and Vivekananda HR (CEO and founder, Bounce).

Online first healthtech startups that saw a surge in business during the pandemic have, however, seen a drastic fall with normalcy getting established. Healthcare being more a physical and one on one business, these tech-led startups have struggled to keep pace and have had to rightsize teams, cut costs and pivot to a phygital (physical plus digital) model.

Some of the companies in the space that have announced layoffs include, Pristyn Care, MFine, Medibuddy among others.