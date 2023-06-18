Investors suspect breaches at Mojocare, order forensic audit

Investors suspect breaches at Mojocare, order forensic audit3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Investors in Indian healthcare start-up Mojocare have found financial irregularities and hired Deloitte to run a forensic audit. The company offers care across sexual wellness, women?s wellness, mental wellness and hair loss.
Mumbai: A year after investing $20 million in Series A funding, investors B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Better Capital, and Peak XV (formerly Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator program) have found financial irregularities in healthcare startup Mojocare.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×