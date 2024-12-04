Companies
Allen Career Institute lays off staff amid declining student enrolments
Summary
- The institute, which runs classroom coaching in over 60 cities, has laid off more than 200 employees, and more are expected to be shown the door. The drastic step comes within months of Allen restructuring teachers' compensation packages, resulting in a 20-40% drop in their fixed-pay components.
Kota-based Allen Career Institute, a prominent coaching centre that prepares students for medical and engineering entrance tests, has started retrenching faculty members and administrative staff as enrolments decline, people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more