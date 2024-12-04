Allen Career Institute lays off staff amid declining student enrolments

Top earners in trouble

Interestingly, it is the top-earning faculty members who are getting impacted. "It is not focused on JEE (Joint Entrance Examination, conducted for engineering colleges, including IITs) division, it is happening across divisions. JEE has the most highly-paid faculty and that is why this segment is highlighted, but layoffs are happening within NEET division too," said another source. JEE mains is the entrance examination that test lakhs of students every year for a seat in an engineering college. Those who qualify can also sit for JEE Advanced, subject to some eligibility criteria, that are meant for the country's 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).