ABD predicts margin gains from India-UK trade deal
Summary
The maker of Officer's Choice whiskey, one of India's top-selling whiskey brands, imports bulk scotch worth ₹100 crore annually. The FTA is set to reduce duties on these imports, positively impacting ABD's cost structure, says managing director Alok Gupta
NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd anticipates its operating margin to improve by 2 percentage points once the India-UK free-trade agreement is implemented.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story