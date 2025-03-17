Companies
Officer’s Choice maker looks to acquire 2-3 new brands in 2025-26
SummaryAmid uncertain consumer sentiment, Allied Blenders and Distillers is shifting its focus to premium and luxury spirits, with an aim to increase the prestige segment share to 50%.
NEW DELHI : Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) is betting on high-quality spirits to beat the stagnancy in the Indian liquor market and drive future growth.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more