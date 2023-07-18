New Delhi: Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), which sells one of the world’s top-selling whiskies, Officer’s Choice, is set to expand beyond the whisky and brandy segment to enter craft and other white spirits, a top company executive said.

“We will be participating in that market. There are plans in progress and not necessarily whisky, but in other spaces. India is largely a whisky market. We are looking at other spaces outside of whisky. We have a decent brandy portfolio. We are going to look at other spaces—not a brandy or a whisky —in terms of white spaces. We have a mass market Vodka, but it is limited to a few geographies. We will be looking at not only white spaces in terms of flavours, but in terms of laddering into new spirits," Bikram Basu, vice president, strategy, marketing and business development, ABD said. Last year, it launched whisky brands Iconiq White and Shrishti.

The move signals growing interest by liquor companies that have for long sold spirits such as whisky and brandy to tap more premium categories such as gin and ready-to-drink spirits.

As per latest available financials, ABD’s revenue from operations stood at ₹7,196 crore in FY22, with a profit of ₹5.93 crore. During the year, it sold 28.62 million cases of alcohol; it has a share of 7.4% in the IMFL (India made foreign liquor) industry, according to the company’s annual report for the year. Apart from its flagship whisky brand Officer’s Choice, the company sells Jolly Roger Rum, Officer’s Choice and Kyron brandy.

ABD also plans to ramp up capacity in FY24 after two years marked by covid-linked disruptions. “We do have 32 units, some of it owned, some of it leased or co-packs. Capacity expansion is part of our plan, because once you’re driving growth, you need to have the capability. There are capex plans. There are plans in major markets, but discussions are initial on that," he said.

Meanwhile, Basu said the country’s alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow in mid-to-high single digits this fiscal. “Last year, and from all industry data which we have, the growth was anywhere between 12 to 13%, if you look at it on a calendar year basis or a financial basis. We expect it to be around mid-to-high single digits this year on a far larger base of around 390 million cases. We do see premiumization and imported products (scotches) growing a bit faster than the mass market spirits," Basu said.

ABD commands a large share in the whiskey and brandy market in India, competing with rivals such as USL. For instance, in FY22 Officer’s Choice whisky sold 17.72 million cases.

ABD is also eyeing a stock market listing work for which is on track. “We have put the process in place. It’s still in the making. Let me just say that it’s like good malt, we have put it out there but we’ll have to see when we have to harvest it," Basu.

The IPO could happen within this fiscal year, “that’s the plan", he said.