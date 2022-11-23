Allied Blenders launches rum brand in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: Spirits company Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. has launched its rum brand Jolly Roger in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan ahead of the winter season, the company said in a statement.
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is among the largest India-made foreign liquor companies (IMFL) in the country. Its flagship brand, Officer's Choice, is one of the highest selling whiskies in the world in terms of volume, with a market share of 37%, and is one of the largest spirits brands exported out of India.
Its rum brand competes with the likes of Old Monk. To be sure, India is a large rum drinking market after spirits such as whisky and brandy. The drink's popularity increases particularly during winters. The rum market in India is expected to grow 7% annually between 2022 and 2025.
"We are excited to extend the franchise of Jolly Roger to the markets of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Winter gets out the woollens, bonfires, barbeque and more of a great rum in Jolly Roger with friends," said Bikram Basu, Vice-President- Strategy, Marketing and Business Development, ABD said, “
ABD is a multi-brand company that produces and supplies alcoholic beverages with presence in the whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka categories. Its brands are sold in over 22 countries. Today, its network includes nine owned bottling units, on distilling unit and 20 non-owned manufacturing units.
