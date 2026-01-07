Allied Blenders leans on premium customers as mass consumption slows

“We have moved out of CSD [canteen stores department] as a channel, we have moved out of Uttarakhand, there are markets where we moved out entirely, or we took price hikes and a knock on market share,” he said. “Today, the gross margin on Officers’ Choice is equal to that of any P&A (Prestige & Above) brand, more than 40%. I think what we are sharply focused on is how do we get single-digit growth but continuously maintain a 40% gross margin. We can pick up market share, but it will impact the gross margin.”