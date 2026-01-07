Mumbai: As tax hikes in major states and last year’s slowdown in middle-class consumption hurt mass alcohol brands that were the strength of the industry, Allied Blenders and Distilleries Ltd is homing in on premium customers.
Allied Blenders leans on premium customers as mass consumption slows
SummaryMuch like its domestic and international rivals, including Radico Khaitan and United Spirits, Allied Blenders is investing in a portfolio of premium and luxury tequilas, whiskeys, and gins, while attempting to upgrade the consumers of its biggest brand, the mass-priced whiskey Officers’ Choice.
