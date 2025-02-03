Allied Blenders spends ₹50 crore on new acquisitions; gets brand rights of Pumori pink gin maker, buys rum brand

New Delhi: Mumbai-based Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd has acquired the intellectual property rights (IPR) and brands of the makers of pink gin, Pumori, and Fullarton Distilleries Pvt Ltd for ₹39.50 crore, according to a recent filing on the BSE. The acquisition includes Fullarton’s popular brands, such as Woodburns Whisky, Pumori small batch gin, and Segredo Aldeia rum. With this, the company will expand its presence in the premium alcoholic beverages segment, it said in its statement. It added that this transaction was completed on 31 January.

To focus more on its topline growth, it said, it would build, buy and partner with companies to drive its premium-to-luxury category portfolio. The company also announced a strategic investment in Good Barrel Distillery Pvt Ltd—a startup with premium rum brand Rock Paper Rum, in which it spent ₹9 crore to acquire a 51% stake. It said it continued to focus on improving profitability with gross margin improvements driven by premiumisation, a profitable brand mix, and operational efficiencies. It added that investments in new brands would drive new category growth.

Fullarton Distilleries is known for its craft spirits, including its Pumori, which uses juniper berries from Mount Pumori in the Himalayas. In a conversation with Mint in November, Fullarton’s founder, Rajiv Thadani, said that the brand focused on distinctive products. “We have differentiated our blend of gin, for instance, because we don’t want to be in the price-point game. Our craft café rum, for example, is infused with Indian coffee beans,” said Thadani.

Strategy for premium The acquisition also aligns with ABD India’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the premium drinks sector, following a trend in the Indian spirits market towards premiumisation.

As reported in Mint in January 2024, Allied, which makes Officer's Choice whisky, entered the gin segment with its premium brand Zoya, priced at around ₹2,200. Its strategy focused on expanding its portfolio in the luxury segment, with products like Sterling Reserve B10, X&O, and Kyron Brandy. Zoya gin was its first move into the luxury market.

It said Zoya was the company's first non-whisky premium brand launched. It is now in six places across India—Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal and Chandigarh. It has launched two new flavours—watermelon and espresso coffee. In this quarter, it will also launch the brand in the UAE market.

The growing interest in premium spirits in India has prompted several companies, including ABD India, to diversify their offerings.

