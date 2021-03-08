All-male boards rule at hot Chinese companies from Xiaomi to Nio

Of the 25 largest companies on the MSCI ACWI index without any female directors last year, 14 were Chinese, according to a report published in November by MSCI. Among them were big names like search-engine operator Baidu Inc. and food-delivery company Meituan.The list of Chinese companies with all-male boards also includes smartphone seller Xiaomi Corp. and viral video startup Kuaishou Technology, which earlier this year raised $5.4 billion in the biggest technology IPO since Uber. Investors and activists have been putting more attention on the issue, calling on the Hong Kong stock exchange – the favored listing location for many of mainland China’s hottest companies –to close the gap with other markets that have better diversity records.