‘Allocation for BSNL part of revival plan’
On Wednesday, Union minister of communications , Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the higher allocation was part of BSNL’s ₹1.64 trillion revival package, which was announced in July 2022.
The government will infuse ₹52,937 crore into state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in FY24, up from ₹44,720 crore for FY23 to revamp its wireline infrastructure, upgrade technology and launch 4G and 5G services to take on private telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×