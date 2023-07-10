Allowing lessors to inspect aircraft can cause disruptions: Go First RP in Delhi HC2 min read 10 Jul 2023, 05:33 PM IST
On 5 July, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court permitted the lessors of the airline to inspect and carry out maintenance work of Go First's 30 aircraft within the next three days
New Delhi: The resolution professional (RP) of Go First on Monday told the Delhi High Court that allowing lessors to inspect aircraft can cause disruptions in a plea challenging an interim order. A division bench of Delhi High Court has deferred hearing in the matter to Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×