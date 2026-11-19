Alok Bansal, who co-founded Policybazaar with Yashish Dahiya in 2008, will move out of his executive role at PB Fintech in March 2027. He is set to remain on the company's board as a non-executive director.

Alok Bansal, one of the people behind the rise of insurance and financial services platform Policybazaar, is preparing to step away from his executive responsibilities at listed parent company PB Fintech after nearly two decades.

The company's co-founder will step down as executive vice-chairman and whole-time director when his current tenure ends on March 31, 2027. From April 1, 2027, he is expected to join the board as a non-executive director, subject to shareholder approval.

Bansal has cited a personal desire to move away from executive responsibilities as the reason for the decision. His departure from the company's day-to-day management, however, will not mark a complete break with the business.

Who is Alok Bansal? From corporate jobs to co-founding Policybazaar An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Bansal began his professional career in the corporate world, working with companies including Voltas, General Electric and Mahindra & Mahindra.

His career took a different direction in 2008, when he joined hands with Yashish Dahiya to establish Policybazaar. The venture began with the aim of making insurance easier for consumers to understand and compare, at a time when buying policies online was still relatively unfamiliar to many Indians.

Over the years, the business expanded beyond insurance comparison into a wider financial services platform. Policybazaar eventually became part of PB Fintech, which made its stock market debut in 2021.

During his 18-year association with the company, Bansal played an important role in shaping its business strategy, raising funds and managing investor relationships. His contribution was particularly significant during PB Fintech's journey towards its public listing.

Why is Alok Bansal stepping down from PB Fintech? In his resignation letter, Bansal said his decision was driven by a personal wish to step back from executive responsibilities.

PB Fintech chief executive and co-founder Yashish Dahiya revealed that Bansal had first expressed a desire to step away around five years ago. Dahiya had persuaded him to continue at the time, saying he needed his support.

"PB Fintech and PolicyBazaar would not have been possible without Alok," Dahiya said, adding that he was pleased Bansal would continue to remain associated with the company through its board.

Bansal, meanwhile, credited the wider team for the company's growth, saying its achievements had exceeded his original expectations. He also acknowledged the role played by customers, investors and business partners in building the company.

The announcement comes as PB Fintech continues to expand its business. For the second quarter of FY27, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹192.4 crore and operating revenue of ₹2,177.7 crore.

What is next for Alok Bansal after stepping down? Bansal is not expected to leave PB Fintech entirely. Instead, he will transition from an executive position to a non-executive directorship from April 1, 2027, if shareholders approve the appointment.

The change means he will no longer be involved in the company's executive responsibilities in the same capacity, but will retain a place on its board.

His next professional plans beyond this transition have not been announced.

Bansal's decision also comes amid a series of high-profile departures from India's startup ecosystem. Earlier, Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal announced that he would step down as chief executive. Fireside Ventures co-founder Vinay Singh also left the investment firm after nearly a decade.