Home / Companies / News /  Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as new MD at SBI

Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as new MD at SBI

Before the new role, Alok Kumar Choudhary was previously Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank.
1 min read . 07:15 PM ISTLivemint

  • Alok Kumar Choudhary began his career with SBI in 1987 as a Probationary Officer. He has also worked in various geographies for the bank.

Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as the new Managing Director (MD) of State Bank of India with effect from Tuesday. In his new role, Choudhary will be handling retail business and operations.

In a statement, they highlighted that Choudhary is a seasoned banker, who is associated with SBI for three and a half decades.

Choudhary began his career with SBI in 1987 as a Probationary Officer. He has also worked in various geographies for the bank.

Before becoming the DMD (Finance), he has also worked as DMD (HR) & Corporate Development Officer at SBI. Also, he had held the role of the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI’s Delhi Circle for three years.

His other past roles at SBI were GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle.

On BSE, SBI shares closed at 463.35 apiece flat compared to the previous closing. At the closing price, SBI's market cap stood at 4,13,521.88 crore.