Alpha Alternatives raises 130 crore

- The AMC is looking to use the capital to expand into new sectors such as fixed income and real estate
MUMBAI :Investment banker Naresh Kothari-owned multi-asset management platform Alpha Alternatives has raised ₹130 crore as equity capital from existing investors and several marquee family offices.
This is the second fundraise by the AMC in two years.
With assets under management of ₹5,500 crore, the AMC is looking to use the capital to expand into new sectors such as fixed income and real estate.
Currently, it deals with investments in commodities and structured credit.
“We will use our capital to expand our leadership in absolute return and commodities, scale up our credit and quant investing as well as our international presence and seed newer asset classes like fixed income and real assets," said Naresh Kothari, managing partner, Alpha Alternatives.
He said the AMC also plans to add new partners to its existing team of 14 partners.
In the first round of fundraise two years ago, Alpha Alternatives had raised ₹110 crore from existing investors.
Founded in 2013, Alpha Alternatives is a multi-asset class alternate asset management platform which has multiple strategies across absolute-return, credit, commodities, value and quant driven equities, and fixed income.
The firm’s investment philosophy is built around risk-return orientation leading to strong risk-adjusted performance.