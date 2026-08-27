Alpha Wave offers $137 mn Lenskart stake as investor exits gather pace

Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s secondary share sales show no signs of slowing, with Alpha Wave Global becoming the latest investor to offer to sell shares worth up to ₹1,313 crore ($137 million) on Friday, 28 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.
The New York-based asset manager is offering up to 20.8 million shares, or 1.2% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, through Alpha Wave Ventures II LP. The floor price is ₹630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price of ₹640.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The sale is subject to a 45-day lock-in period for the seller.