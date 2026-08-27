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Alpha Wave offers $137 mn Lenskart stake as investor exits gather pace

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read27 Aug 2026, 09:25 PM IST
The sell-offs follow the expiry of Lenskart’s six-month shareholder lock-in, which made nearly 60% of its outstanding shares eligible for trading.
The sell-offs follow the expiry of Lenskart’s six-month shareholder lock-in, which made nearly 60% of its outstanding shares eligible for trading.(REUTERS)
Summary

The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

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Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s secondary share sales show no signs of slowing, with Alpha Wave Global becoming the latest investor to offer to sell shares worth up to 1,313 crore ($137 million) on Friday, 28 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s secondary share sales show no signs of slowing, with Alpha Wave Global becoming the latest investor to offer to sell shares worth up to 1,313 crore ($137 million) on Friday, 28 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

The New York-based asset manager is offering up to 20.8 million shares, or 1.2% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, through Alpha Wave Ventures II LP. The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price of 640.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The sale is subject to a 45-day lock-in period for the seller.

The New York-based asset manager is offering up to 20.8 million shares, or 1.2% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, through Alpha Wave Ventures II LP. The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price of 640.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The sale is subject to a 45-day lock-in period for the seller.

Also Read | SoftBank cuts Lenskart holding for second time, sells 2.6% stake for ₹2,888 cr

Spark Institutional Equities Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Mizuho-backed Avendus Capital Pvt, and Kotak Securities Ltd are the joint bookrunners and brokers.

Alpha Wave Ventures II LP, a private growth and venture fund launched in September 2021, is selling its entire stake in Lenskart through the deal. Alpha Wave, which focuses on growth-stage companies, will continue to hold a 3.4% stake through another fund, Alpha Wave Ventures LP. Both funds are listed as public shareholders of the company.

Alpha Wave (formerly Falcon Edge Capital) invested in Peyush Bansal's eyewear retailer with Temasek in July 2021, leading a $220 million funding round that valued the firm at $2.5 billion.

More investors cash out

The proposed sale is the latest in a series of secondary transactions by existing Lenskart investors. On 25 August, Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank sold shares worth 2,888 crore, two months after offloading 2,873 crore worth of shares in the firm. In July, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek sold a 2% stake worth an estimated 1,940 crore, following a 1,944-crore secondary sale by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

Also Read | Lenskart gain 5% after incorporating new subsidiary

Earlier, multiple block deals on 8 May saw investors, including TR Capital, KKR-backed Birdseye View Holdings, Alpha Wave Ventures and ABG Capital, divest a combined 6.46% stake for 5,314 crore at 473.4 per share.

The May transactions followed the expiry of the six-month shareholder lock-in after Lenskart’s public listing. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expiry made nearly 1.05 billion shares eligible for trading, equivalent to around 60% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity and valued at about 51,573 crore based on the 7 May closing price.

The share sale also comes at a time when Lenskart's stock is trading at record highs.

The company reported a 273% year-on-year jump in net profit to 228 crore for the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations rose 43.3% to 2,714.18 crore, while international revenue increased 38% to 1,203 crore.

Also Read | Lenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues

Lenskart has also announced the incorporation of a new step-down subsidiary in China to focus on the eyewear and allied optical products business.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAlpha Wave offers $137 mn Lenskart stake as investor exits gather pace

Alpha Wave offers $137 mn Lenskart stake as investor exits gather pace

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read27 Aug 2026, 09:25 PM IST
The sell-offs follow the expiry of Lenskart’s six-month shareholder lock-in, which made nearly 60% of its outstanding shares eligible for trading.
The sell-offs follow the expiry of Lenskart’s six-month shareholder lock-in, which made nearly 60% of its outstanding shares eligible for trading.(REUTERS)
Summary

The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Gift this article

Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s secondary share sales show no signs of slowing, with Alpha Wave Global becoming the latest investor to offer to sell shares worth up to 1,313 crore ($137 million) on Friday, 28 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s secondary share sales show no signs of slowing, with Alpha Wave Global becoming the latest investor to offer to sell shares worth up to 1,313 crore ($137 million) on Friday, 28 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

The New York-based asset manager is offering up to 20.8 million shares, or 1.2% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, through Alpha Wave Ventures II LP. The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price of 640.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The sale is subject to a 45-day lock-in period for the seller.

The New York-based asset manager is offering up to 20.8 million shares, or 1.2% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, through Alpha Wave Ventures II LP. The floor price is 630 per share, a 1.7% discount to Lenskart’s closing price of 640.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The sale is subject to a 45-day lock-in period for the seller.

Also Read | SoftBank cuts Lenskart holding for second time, sells 2.6% stake for ₹2,888 cr

Spark Institutional Equities Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Mizuho-backed Avendus Capital Pvt, and Kotak Securities Ltd are the joint bookrunners and brokers.

Alpha Wave Ventures II LP, a private growth and venture fund launched in September 2021, is selling its entire stake in Lenskart through the deal. Alpha Wave, which focuses on growth-stage companies, will continue to hold a 3.4% stake through another fund, Alpha Wave Ventures LP. Both funds are listed as public shareholders of the company.

Alpha Wave (formerly Falcon Edge Capital) invested in Peyush Bansal's eyewear retailer with Temasek in July 2021, leading a $220 million funding round that valued the firm at $2.5 billion.

More investors cash out

The proposed sale is the latest in a series of secondary transactions by existing Lenskart investors. On 25 August, Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank sold shares worth 2,888 crore, two months after offloading 2,873 crore worth of shares in the firm. In July, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek sold a 2% stake worth an estimated 1,940 crore, following a 1,944-crore secondary sale by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

Also Read | Lenskart gain 5% after incorporating new subsidiary

Earlier, multiple block deals on 8 May saw investors, including TR Capital, KKR-backed Birdseye View Holdings, Alpha Wave Ventures and ABG Capital, divest a combined 6.46% stake for 5,314 crore at 473.4 per share.

The May transactions followed the expiry of the six-month shareholder lock-in after Lenskart’s public listing. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expiry made nearly 1.05 billion shares eligible for trading, equivalent to around 60% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity and valued at about 51,573 crore based on the 7 May closing price.

The share sale also comes at a time when Lenskart's stock is trading at record highs.

The company reported a 273% year-on-year jump in net profit to 228 crore for the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations rose 43.3% to 2,714.18 crore, while international revenue increased 38% to 1,203 crore.

Also Read | Lenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues

Lenskart has also announced the incorporation of a new step-down subsidiary in China to focus on the eyewear and allied optical products business.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAlpha Wave offers $137 mn Lenskart stake as investor exits gather pace
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