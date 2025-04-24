Google earnings arrive with the company facing both AI and legal threats

Alphabet has long chosen not to give specific guidance on revenue or earnings. Rather, its chief financial officer, now Anat Ashkenazi, presents the company’s views on the moving parts for the coming quarter and the year. When Ashkenazi made her presentation three months ago, there was no mention of a trade war or macroeconomic uncertainty, and investors will want to know her thoughts on how that affects Alphabet’s coming quarters. Of particular interest will be advertising revenue from Chinese companies, like e-commerce players Temu and Shein, who are selling to U.S. customers.