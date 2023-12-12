Alphabet loses antitrust fight with Epic Games over Google Play
Google Play willfully wields monopoly power through Alphabet Inc. unit Google’s anticompetitive conduct, jurors found Monday after deliberating for less than four hours following a nearly monthlong trial in San Francisco.
Google’s mobile app store maintains a monopoly in the Android app distribution and payments market, a federal jury in California decided, dealing a blow to the technology giant in a high-stakes antitrust battle with Epic Games Inc.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message