Alphabet must negotiate if contract staff unionize, labor board official rules2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is legally the boss of YouTube contract staff and must collectively bargain with the workers if they vote to unionize, a US labor board official ruled.
