Alphabet plans rare 20-for-1 stock split to lure Google shares to masses

Now, the spotlight shifts to the only other megacap whose shares have a four-digit price tag -- Amazon.com. The digital retailer has long been the subject of speculation about a potential split. With a stock price that closed at $3,023.87 on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant is one of only seven companies in the S&P 500 that trade for more $1,000 and, excluding Alphabet, is by far the biggest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}