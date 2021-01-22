Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Alphabet shutting internet balloon venture Loon
FILE PHOTO: A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California.

Alphabet shutting internet balloon venture Loon

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Reuters

'The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped.'

Google parent Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday it is shutting down its internet balloon business Loon, saying "the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped."

