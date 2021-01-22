Alphabet shutting internet balloon venture Loon

'The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped.'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google parent Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday it is shutting down its internet balloon business Loon, saying "the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped."

Google parent Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday it is shutting down its internet balloon business Loon, saying "the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped."