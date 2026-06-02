Alphabet's AI Push: Google parent to raise $80 billion from stock sale; Berkshire Hathaway invest $10 billion more

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced plans to raise $80 billion through a series of stock sales, anchored by a $10 billion private investment from Berkshire Hathaway, as the technology giant accelerates spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure to meet surging customer demand that has outpaced its current computing capacity.

Advertisement

Alphabet Plans $80 Billion Capital Raise to Meet Record AI Infrastructure Demand Announced on Monday, the fundraise will channel proceeds into expanding the company's global computing infrastructure at a time when appetite for its AI products, across both enterprise clients and individual consumers, is running well ahead of available supply.

Also Read | Can millions of engineered mosquitoes reduce disease? California may find out

In a formal statement, Alphabet said the capital would "fund investments in its world-class AI compute infrastructure to meet its unprecedented customer demand." The company added that it is "experiencing strong demand for its AI solutions and services from enterprises and consumers, at levels that are exceeding the company's available supply," and that "by scaling its investments, the company seeks to expand its foundational infrastructure to support the significant growth opportunity ahead."

Advertisement

Sundar Pichai Identifies Computing Capacity as Google's Most Pressing Challenge The capital raise follows a candid assessment by Alphabet's chief executive, Sundar Pichai, who in April identified computing capacity as the company's most urgent operational constraint. When asked what keeps Google's leadership awake at night, Pichai cited "compute capacity," posing the question: “Be it power, land, supply chain constraints, how do you ramp up to meet this extraordinary demand for this moment?”

Also Read | The Google engineer accused of risking it all with an insider polymarket bet

At the same time, Alphabet revised its capital expenditure forecast for the current year upward to between $180 billion and $190 billion, from an earlier projection of between $175 billion and $185 billion.

Big Tech AI Spending to Exceed $700 Billion in 2025 Alone Alphabet's latest fundraising effort unfolds against a backdrop of industry-wide investment at historically unprecedented levels. Combined capital expenditure from Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon is expected to surpass $700 billion this year, with Wall Street analysts projecting that total AI infrastructure spending across the sector could exceed $1 trillion by 2027.

Advertisement

Alphabet has also tapped debt markets to support its AI buildout. The company completed a global bond issuance of more than $30 billion in February, followed by a further raise of approximately $11 billion in sterling and Swiss francs from European markets. Those exercises came after a $25 billion bond sale in November.

How Alphabet Will Structure Its $80 Billion Stock Offering The $80 billion will be raised across three distinct tranches. Berkshire Hathaway will contribute $10 billion through a private stock purchase. A further $30 billion will be secured through underwritten offerings, of which $15 billion will be structured as “depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock.”

Also Read | Cloud war heats up as Google uses AI to win enterprise deals

The remaining $40 billion is expected to be raised through an at-the-market offering programme covering Class A and Class C shares, a process anticipated to commence in the third quarter of the year.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the underwritten portion of the deal. Goldman Sachs is also serving as placement agent for the private placement with Berkshire.

Berkshire Hathaway Commits $10 Billion to Alphabet in Its Largest Recent Technology Investment Berkshire agreed to purchase $5 billion of Alphabet's Class A shares at $351.81 apiece and a further $5 billion of Class C stock at $348.20 per share. The transaction builds upon a position the conglomerate has been assembling since the third quarter of 2025, when it first disclosed its Alphabet stake by acquiring approximately 17.8 million shares. Berkshire has expanded that holding substantially over two consecutive quarters since.

Prior to Monday's announcement, Berkshire's position in Alphabet was valued at approximately $20 billion, placing it among the conglomerate's largest equity holdings. Apple remains its single biggest position.

Advertisement

The $10 billion commitment signals Berkshire's deepening conviction in Alphabet's centrality to the AI sector, spanning search, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

Greg Abel's Capital Allocation Priorities Come Into Focus as Berkshire Deploys Its $400 Billion Cash Reserve The transaction provides one of the clearest signals yet of the investment approach being taken by Greg Abel, who succeeded Warren Buffett as Berkshire's chief executive. Abel appears willing to commit significant capital to technology companies as the conglomerate seeks productive deployment for the nearly $400 billion cash reserve it held at the end of March.

Also Read | Apple, Google warn encryption services at risk with Canada bill

The shift is notable for a conglomerate that has long favoured businesses with stable and predictable economic characteristics. Buffett famously characterised Berkshire's longstanding investment in Apple as a consumer bet rather than a technology wager.

Advertisement

The latest Alphabet transaction, centred on the company's AI infrastructure ambitions, was announced just one day after Berkshire agreed to acquire US homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home in a separate $6.8 billion cash deal.

Alphabet Stock Has More Than Doubled in a Year, Outperforming All Megacap Technology Peers Alphabet's share price has more than doubled over the past 12 months, outperforming every one of its megacap technology peers as investors have rewarded the company's AI investments and the commercial returns generated through upgrades to its Gemini platform. The stock retreated in extended trading on Monday following the announcement of the capital raise.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.