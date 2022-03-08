Alphabet’s Google to buy Mandiant in $5.4 billion deal
Google said the acquisition would complement the security strengths of its Google Cloud business
Alphabet Inc.’s Google LLC unit on Tuesday said it agreed to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc. for $23 a share in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.4 billion, including Mandiant’s net cash.
The purchase price represents a 2.3% premium to Monday’s closing price of $22.49 for Mandiant but is nearly 53% above the Reston, Va., company’s closing price of $15.06 on Feb. 7, before published reports emerged that Microsoft Corp. was circling Mandiant. Google said the acquisition of Mandiant, slated to close later this year, would complement the security strengths of its Google Cloud business.
Shares of Mandiant slipped 3.2% in premarket trading to $21.78.
