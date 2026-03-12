AlphaGrep gets Sebi approval to launch mutual fund business

AlphaGrep, a global quantitative trading and investment firm, on Thursday said it has received approval from market regulator Sebi to launch its mutual fund business, marking its entry into the retail asset management space.

With the launch of AlphaGrep Mutual Fund, the firm aims to democratise algorithm-driven investing by giving retail investors access to sophisticated, systematic investment tools that have traditionally been available only to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The mutual fund arm will operate under AlphaGrep Investment Management Pvt Ltd (AGIM), which currently manages more than ₹2,000 crore in assets as of February 2026 across its specialised AIF and PMS platforms, including operations in GIFT City.

In a statement, the company said the new vertical will focus on quantitative equity and hybrid strategies powered by advanced mathematical models, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The mutual fund business will be led by Bhautik Ambani, CEO of AlphaGrep Investment Management.

"Our mutual fund offerings will be 'Investing Engineered'--merging human intuition with machine precision. We are grateful to Sebi for this opportunity and look forward to partnering closely with the mutual fund distributor community across the country," Ambani said.

AlphaGrep Mutual Fund expects to launch its first set of New Fund Offers (NFOs) in the coming months, focusing on systematic equity strategies and rules-based hybrid products.

