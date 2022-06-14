Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alstom appoints Olivier Loison as managing director for India cluster

Global mobility provider Alstom has appointed Olivier Loison as the managing director for the India cluster, which takes effect from June 2022.

Loison takes over from Alain Spohr, who is retiring after 40 years of service with Alstom. Based in Bengaluru, he will be responsible for executing the Alstom in Motion (AiM) strategy, driving business expansion, as well as overseeing commercial and operational performance.

Loison brings over two decades of experience in the transportation sector, contributing on some of the well-known infrastructure and railway projects across Asia and Europe. Prior to this, he was the Managing director of the East Asia cluster, within the Asia-Pacific region of Alstom.

“I am grateful for the foundation laid in the past years under the strong leadership of Alain Spohr and extend gratitude to the teams for their unwavering support to keep our business moving amidst the pandemic. India continues to be at the cornerstone of Alstom’s global strategy and has been playing a crucial role in the company’s business growth over the years, driving engineering and industrial capabilities," Loison said.

Loison has been with Alstom for over 22 years and has worked across various geographies, including China, Singapore, and East Asia in industrial performance, site management, operations and general management.