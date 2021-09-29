Alstom India to bid for seven projects worth over €1 billion by October-end: MD

NEW DELHI : Alstom India will bid for as many as seven major projects worth over €1 billion by October-end, which include bidding for rolling stock, providing signalling and infrastructure solutions for phase four of the Delhi Metro project, and other metro projects at Chennai and Kolkata, the managing director of the company Alain Spohr said on Wednesday.

"In the next couple of months, we are submitting bids for almost seven different projects, which include urban metro projects and components for Indian Railways," Spohr said.

"We would be very happy to offer a tailor-made solution inspired by TGV (high speed train) for high speed passenger trains best suited for the Indian market," he added.

The Indian arm of the French multinational company, which had an order backlog of about €4.1 billion at the end of 31 March 2021, hopes to achieve a revenue of €1 billion by FY2023, up from about €650-700 million revenue it expects to achieve in FY 2022, Spohr added.

Alstom India is currently involved with metro projects in several Indian cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow, where it supplies rolling stock from its Andhra Pradesh facility.

The Indian unit of the French multinational also provides rolling stocks for similar projects in Montreal and Sydney.

Besides these, Alstom India is also executing signalling and power supply systems for a 343-kilometre section of the World Bank funded Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Alstom's electric locomotive factory at Madhepura in Bihar, which is a joint venture with Indian Railways, manufactures and supplies 800 units of high horse-power locomotives to the public sector enterprise.

Among other things, Alstom India had in July begun manufacturing regional commuter and transit trains for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under the RRTS (regional rapid transit system) Phase 1, for which it won the contract to design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years in 2020.

"India is the fastest growing market for Alstom, and we are the only multinational supplier in the country to deliver a broad portfolio of rail solutions for urban and mainline. In short, we grow when India grows.," Spohr said.

"The demand for sustainable mobility solutions is increasing and this sector is bullish," he added.

Meanwhile, Alstom has contributed €438 million in indirect and induced GDP to India’s economy, the company said, quoting an Ernst & Young report that was released on Wednesday.

The company has supported in creating over 161,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs (7,634 direct employees, 71,340 indirect employees and 27,770 induced jobs) and aims to increase women employees in its workforce to 28% by 2025, it said.

"By 2025, Alstom aims to reach 85% localization on all domestic projects and increase digitization of processes by 20%," it added.

